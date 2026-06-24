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Houses with garden for sale in Dobrichka, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Odrintsi, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Odrintsi, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is an object that is rarely presented on the market - a fully ready for living main…
$167,767
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