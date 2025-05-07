Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Chernomorets
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Chernomorets, Bulgaria

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/4
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment with FRONTAL SEA VIEW in a residential b…
$96,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go