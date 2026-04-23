Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Chepelare
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Chepelare, Bulgaria

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Studenets, Bulgaria
Villa 3 bedrooms
Studenets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale, which is located in a picturesque corner on the Adriatic in Good Waters on t…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chepelare, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go