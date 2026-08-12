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Mansions for sale in Burgas, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
$135,026
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