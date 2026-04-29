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Hotels for sale in Avren, Bulgaria

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Hotel 1 000 m² in Avren, Bulgaria
Hotel 1 000 m²
Avren, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
Description of object: We present to you an exceptional multifunctional property that combin…
$471,016
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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