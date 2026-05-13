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Terraced Studios for Sale in Aheloy, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/6
A turnkey studio with an area of 30 square meters on the 2nd floor of a new comfort class co…
$82,175
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