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Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Aheloy, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 224 m²
Floor 6/6
🏡 Property Description We offer you an exclusive 3-room penthouse in the renowned Midia G…
$170,688
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
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