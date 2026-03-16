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Pool Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Aheloy, Bulgaria

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4 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Floor 5/7
We offer a spacious furnished multi-room maisonette with FRONTAL SEA VIEW on the FIRST LINE …
$410,327
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Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Български
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 6/6
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom maisonette with partial SEA VIEW on the FIRST LINE…
$177,632
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Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Български
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 6/6
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom apartment with a PANORAMIC SEA VIEW on the FIRST L…
$177,632
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Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Български
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AuraAura
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 6/6
We offer a spacious furnished one-bedroom maisonette with a SEA VIEW on the FIRST LINE in th…
$175,295
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Български
Telegram Write in Telegram
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