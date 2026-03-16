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Houses with garden for sale in Aheloy, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Aheloy, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer a spacious, unfurnished, turnkey three-story house with a pool on the FIRST LINE OF…
$374,477
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Agency
GINY DOM
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