Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Aheloy
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Aheloy, Bulgaria

1 BHK
11
2 BHK
21
3 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Area 77 m²
This magnificent one-bedroom apartment, located on the 7th floor of the complex, will give y…
$123,978
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
Предлагаме просторен обзаведен двустаен апартамент с ЧАСТИЧНА ГЛЕДКА МОРЕ в комплекс Марина …
$61,843
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go