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Apartments with garage for sale in Aheloy, Bulgaria

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penthouses
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Studio apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/5
A thoughtfully designed studio apartment in a prime seaside location in a modern residential…
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Developer
Libro Group
Languages
English, Русский
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