Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Brazil
  3. Regiao Geografica Intermediaria de Sao Paulo
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Regiao Geografica Intermediaria de Sao Paulo, Brazil

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Villa 4 bedrooms
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 390 m²
Floor 3/1
Experience the best of São Paulo living in this stunning 3-story villa in Vila Ipojuca, a de…
$489,041
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Regiao Geografica Intermediaria de Sao Paulo, Brazil

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go