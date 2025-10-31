Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Brazil
  3. Conde
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Conde, Brazil

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Sitio do Conde, Brazil
UP UP
3 bedroom house
Sitio do Conde, Brazil
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
$72,257
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Portugues
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go