Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Brazil
  3. Armacao dos Buzios
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Armacao dos Buzios, Brazil

1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Armacao dos Buzios, Brazil
4 bedroom house
Armacao dos Buzios, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Luxury 4 bedroom house for sale with sea view and swimming pool in Búzios THE HOUSE: T…
$795,095
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go