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Residential properties for sale in Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina

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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Lastva, Bosnia and Herzegovina
3 bedroom house
Lastva, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 3
Club complex with a private territory in the village of Lastva, just 4 km from the large tou…
$234,460
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