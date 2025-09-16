Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

1 property total found
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT in Local community Avenija Kralja Tomislava, Bosnia and Herzegovina
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Local community Avenija Kralja Tomislava, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Area 50 000 m²
Development project. Land with a solar (photovoltaic) power plant project with a capacity…
Price on request
