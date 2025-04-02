Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  3. City of Mostar
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in City of Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
SOLAR POWER PLANT, BIH in Local community Cernica-Šantićeva, Bosnia and Herzegovina
SOLAR POWER PLANT, BIH
Local community Cernica-Šantićeva, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Area 50 000 m²
Land for sale with a solar (photovoltaic) power plant project with a capacity of 3-10 MW wit…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes