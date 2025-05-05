Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belgium
  3. Limburg
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Limburg, Belgium

1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vliermaal, Belgium
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vliermaal, Belgium
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 815 m²
Number of floors 3
Grand villa (814m²) with swimming pond, pool house and park gardens of 8.490m² This extensi…
$1,38M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Limburg, Belgium

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go