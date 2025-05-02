Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zhodzina
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Zhodzina, Belarus

cottages
5
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Large and cozy house with communications and equipment ❤️ Discover the world of comfort and …
$143,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 114 m²
For sale a house with a comfortable layout in the city of Zhodino. Located in an inhabited c…
$86,800
Leave a request
Cottage in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 343 m²
Jodino. Bald mountain. A unique house that consists of two autonomous parts, which allows yo…
$350,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go