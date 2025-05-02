Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zhodzina
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Zhodzina, Belarus

4 properties total found
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 66 m²
An unfinished capital building is for sale in the city of Zhodino! 51 km from Moscow directi…
$49,000
Cottage in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 210 m²
For sale   gorgeous   cottage and nbsp; 100% readiness from   red ceramic brick and nbsp; in…
$118,000
Cottage in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 150 m²
For sale a nice large house of 150 sq.m. for two families. First floor with an area of 66.3 …
$105,000
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 114 m²
For sale a house with a comfortable layout in the city of Zhodino. Located in an inhabited c…
$86,800
