Houses with garage for sale in Zhodzina, Belarus

8 properties total found
Cottage in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 210 m²
For sale   gorgeous   cottage and nbsp; 100% readiness from   red ceramic brick and nbsp; in…
$118,000
Cottage in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 150 m²
For sale a nice large house of 150 sq.m. for two families. First floor with an area of 66.3 …
$105,000
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Large and cozy house with communications and equipment ❤️ Discover the world of comfort and …
$143,000
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 158 m²
Cozy, spacious house with all communications in Zhodino ❤️ Spacious house with all amenities…
$110,000
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 163 m²
A spacious house in Zhodino is waiting for its owners!We offer to your attention a two-store…
$180,000
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 114 m²
For sale a house with a comfortable layout in the city of Zhodino. Located in an inhabited c…
$86,800
Cottage in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 343 m²
Jodino. Bald mountain. A unique house that consists of two autonomous parts, which allows yo…
$350,000
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 179 m²
Spacious 4-level house for sale in Zhodino.Foundation blocks, walls - brick, roof - metal pr…
$148,888
