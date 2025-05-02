Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zhodzina
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Zhodzina, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 210 m²
For sale   gorgeous   cottage and nbsp; 100% readiness from   red ceramic brick and nbsp; in…
$118,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 150 m²
For sale a nice large house of 150 sq.m. for two families. First floor with an area of 66.3 …
$105,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go