Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zhlobin District
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Zhlobin District, Belarus

2 properties total found
Shop 1 097 m² in Zhlobin, Belarus
Shop 1 097 m²
Zhlobin, Belarus
Area 1 097 m²
Number of floors 2
The trading room is located in the center of the city of Zhlobin, at the address: mkr-n 16, …
$1,000,000
Leave a request
Shop 420 m² in Zhlobin, Belarus
Shop 420 m²
Zhlobin, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Floor 2/2
Sale of retail space (office) in a classical architectural style (interior decoration brick …
$140,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go