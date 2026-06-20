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Offices for Sale in Zhlobin District, Belarus

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Office 301 m² in Zhlobin, Belarus
Office 301 m²
Zhlobin, Belarus
Rooms 14
Area 301 m²
Floor 3/3
We present to your attention a commercial premise with a good payback in the eastern part of…
$126,281
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