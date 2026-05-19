Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zhlobin District
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property in Zhlobin District, Belarus

;
2 properties total found
Shop 420 m² in Zhlobin, Belarus
Shop 420 m²
Zhlobin, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Floor 2/2
Sale of commercial premises (office) in classical architectural style (interior decoration b…
$140,000
VAT
Leave a request
Commercial property 420 m² in Zhlobin, Belarus
Commercial property 420 m²
Zhlobin, Belarus
Area 420 m²
Sale of commercial premises (office) in classical architectural style (interior decoration b…
$140,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go