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Monthly rent of offices in Zdanovicy, Belarus

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Office 122 m² in Zdanovicy, Belarus
Office 122 m²
Zdanovicy, Belarus
Area 122 m²
Floor 3/3
Office 121.5m2, ag. Zhdanovichi, 6A Zarechna Street(It is possible to rent with a warehouse …
$972
per month
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