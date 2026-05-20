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Monthly rent of industrial premises in Zdanovicy, Belarus

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Manufacture 1 308 m² in Zdanovicy, Belarus
Manufacture 1 308 m²
Zdanovicy, Belarus
Area 1 308 m²
Floor 2/3
The multifunctional room is suitable for production s/s Zhdanovichsky, ul. Zarechny, 1B …
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