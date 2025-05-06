Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zhdanovichy
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Zhdanovichy, Belarus

cottages
7
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 520 m²
For sale a modern cottage in ag. Zhdanovichi with spa area. Minsky District, Zhdanovichsky S…
$850,000
Leave a request
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 115 m²
Sold in the agro-town Zhdanovichi, Zhdanovichsky S/S, Minsk region, Minsk district, two-stor…
$149,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go