Houses with garden for sale in Zhdanovichy, Belarus

House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 288 m²
For sale log house with another house on the territory and 2 garages.Address: D. Zhdanovichi…
$270,000
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 26 m²
For sale a residential house with a plot next to the forest in ag. Zhdanovichi, Star Street,…
$65,000
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 520 m²
For sale a modern cottage in ag. Zhdanovichi with spa area. Minsky District, Zhdanovichsky S…
$850,000
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 242 m²
Urgent! A house for sale in the nearest suburb of Minsk in Zhdanovichi. Unique location in a…
$199,900
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 249 m²
For sale a bright and cozy house in Zhdanovichi. Beautiful location of the house: on a slide…
$230,000
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 452 m²
Cottage for sale in a.g. Zhdanovichi. The total area of 355.8 (SNB 451.6) sq.m. . 100% ready…
$1,000,000
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
The house is in close proximity to Ag. Zhdanovichi, ST Krinichanka.The house is ready for ye…
$98,000
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 347 m²
Sold ready for living cozy cottage with furniture in Zhdanovichi. Automatic gate with under…
$288,000
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 363 m²
Stylish and functional house for round-the-year life 1 km from Minsk, in an oasis of nature …
$455,000
