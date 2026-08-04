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Houses with garden for sale in Zhabinka, Belarus

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1 property total found
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Lot 9781. House for sale in Zhabinka.Call for more detailed informationOur customers do not …
$53,342
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