Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zhabinka
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Zhabinka, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 93 m²
Lot 8932. House for sale in Zhabinka. Call for more detailed informationOur customers do not…
$72,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go