Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zhabinka District
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Zhabinka District, Belarus

сommercial property
5
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 69 m² in Zhabinka, Belarus
Warehouse 69 m²
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/1
The warehouse building and the specialized retail building in the property in the city of Zh…
$110,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go