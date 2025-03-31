Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Zelva District, Belarus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Plot of land in Navasady, Belarus
Plot of land
Navasady, Belarus
It's time to buy a plot. ❤️ A flat land plot of 10 acres in the garden partnership "Shilino"…
$3,000
Plot of land in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
$3,000
Plot of land in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
The plot is in a great location. Only 20-25 minutes from the Moscow Ring Road, good approach…
$12,000
Plot of land in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
A well-kept plot is for sale in a picturesque place. There is a site in ST "Dubenty", Grodno…
$11,800
Plot of land in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden section in the Brest district. Communications: Electricity - centralized. Households:…
$4,800
Plot of land in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
A cottage in the forest is a wonderful place to relax. Consider the advantages of a summer c…
$47,000
Plot of land in Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in the Brest region. Communications: water supply - column, electricity - centra…
$5,100
Plot of land in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in the Brest region. Communications: gas - centralized (on the street, contribut…
$5,500
Plot of land in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
On sale is a beautiful plot of land with an area of 15 acres, in the station "Litvyanka", 58…
$8,900
Plot of land in Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot 32 km from Minsk, next to the Dudutki Museum Complex Slutsk direction, Crest, 30 minut…
$14,500
Plot of land in Kaliadzičy, Belarus
Plot of land
Kaliadzičy, Belarus
I will sell a land plot of 30.51 hundred. in Kolyadich, 0.5 km from Moscow. Asphalt to the s…
$119,900
Plot of land in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden section in the Brest district. Communications: electricity - centralized (along the s…
$4,000
