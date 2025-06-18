Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zelva District
  4. Commercial

Commercial property 1 588 m² in Zelva, Belarus
Commercial property 1 588 m²
Zelva, Belarus
Area 1 588 m²
For sale is an operating roadside hotel and entertainment complex, consisting of motels, cam…
$350,000
Manufacture 562 m² in Zelva, Belarus
Manufacture 562 m²
Zelva, Belarus
Area 562 m²
Number of floors 2
Woodworking production in Zelva. Area 562 m ², 2 floors, plot 83.54 hundred, brick, year o…
$55,000
Restaurant 1 588 m² in Zelva, Belarus
Restaurant 1 588 m²
Zelva, Belarus
Area 1 588 m²
A roadside hotel and entertainment complex is for sale, consisting of motels, campsites, a c…
$350,000
