Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zaslawye
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Zaslawye, Belarus

cottages
4
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
House in Zaslawye, Belarus
House
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 121 m²
Cottage development is located in the Zagorje microdistrict, near the Minsk Sea. The house w…
$203,000
Leave a request
House in Zaslawye, Belarus
House
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 251 m²
Your new home is a place of happiness filled with warmth and love. A house where the special…
$165,000
Leave a request
House in Zaslawye, Belarus
House
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 152 m²
$99,500
Leave a request
House in Zaslawye, Belarus
House
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 246 m²
For sale a beautiful modern house made of red brick, insulated and plastered.d. zaslavlExcel…
$220,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Zaslawye, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
The cottage development is located in the Zagorje microdistrict, near the Minsk Sea. The hou…
$203,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go