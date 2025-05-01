Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zaslawye
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Zaslawye, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Zaslawye, Belarus
Cottage
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 246 m²
For sale a beautiful modern house made of red brick, insulated and plastered.d. zaslavlExcel…
$220,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go