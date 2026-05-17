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Houses with garage for sale in Vysokaye, Belarus

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House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 396 m²
Selling a house, g. High, Kamenetsky district, Brest region e.g., 383 km from MKAD1 level, w…
$170,000
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