Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Voucynski sielski Saviet
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Voucynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Plot of land in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
A well-kept plot is for sale in a picturesque place. There is a site in ST "Dubenty", Grodno…
$11,800
Leave a request
Plot of land in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden section in the Brest district. Communications: Electricity - centralized. Households:…
$4,800
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
A cottage in the forest is a wonderful place to relax. Consider the advantages of a summer c…
$47,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in the Brest region. Communications: water supply - column, electricity - centra…
$5,100
Leave a request
Plot of land in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in the Brest region. Communications: gas - centralized (on the street, contribut…
$5,500
Leave a request
Plot of land in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
On sale is a beautiful plot of land with an area of 15 acres, in the station "Litvyanka", 58…
$8,900
Leave a request
Plot of land in Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot 32 km from Minsk, next to the Dudutki Museum Complex Slutsk direction, Crest, 30 minut…
$14,500
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kaliadzičy, Belarus
Plot of land
Kaliadzičy, Belarus
I will sell a land plot of 30.51 hundred. in Kolyadich, 0.5 km from Moscow. Asphalt to the s…
$119,900
Leave a request
Plot of land in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden section in the Brest district. Communications: electricity - centralized (along the s…
$4,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
The well-maintained garden partnership "Spillars"!Section 5.86 acres in ST "Kolosok" (27 km …
$14,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
The perfect place to relax in nature! A large section is located near Minsk in the Dzerzhins…
$55,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lasany, Belarus
Plot of land
Lasany, Belarus
For sale in ag. Loshany, Minsky district. 21.90 acres. The form of ownership is private. Pu…
$23,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes