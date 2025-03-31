Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Voranava
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Voranava, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
House in Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 109 m²
$29,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/5
$37,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 19/19
For sale a cozy one-room apartment in the LCD "Lipen", the Great Forest microdistrict. The …
$78,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 61 m²
Floor 7/10
$103,439
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Machulishchy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/5
Address: Maculishchi, Aviators St., 16A, Corp. 2. The complex is built according to all mode…
$54,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Homel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 10/10
$52,000
Leave a request
House in Lyuban, Belarus
House
Lyuban, Belarus
Area 69 m²
A house with a plot in Lubany! ❤️The brick house is perfect for both year-round living and s…
$26,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 74 m²
$69,000
Leave a request
House in Drackava, Belarus
House
Drackava, Belarus
Area 187 m²
Buy a 2-storey house in the Minsk region, Drachkovo, Lesnaya str. Contract number with the a…
$107,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/6
A three-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the Mou…
$96,377
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/9
$47,400
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/5
A new property in the real estate market. For sale 3-bedroom apartment b-r Grechko 19 The ap…
$65,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes