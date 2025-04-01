Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitebsk District
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Vitebsk District, Belarus

1 property total found
Plot of land in Babinicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Babinicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
A plot of land for collective gardening with a total area of 12.4 acres is sold. Corner. It …
$6,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes