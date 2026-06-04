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Lakefront Houses for sale in Vitebsk District, Belarus

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1 property total found
House in Zaronava, Belarus
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House
Zaronava, Belarus
Number of floors 2
Sold unfinished in Zaronovo with access to the lake (100 m) with a good sand approach into t…
$70,000
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Properties features in Vitebsk District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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