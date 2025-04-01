Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitebsk District
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Vitebsk District, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial property 1 841 m² in Noukinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 1 841 m²
Noukinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 1 841 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale at auction: a two-story brick complex building at the address: Vitebsk region, Vite…
$33,223
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes