  2. Belarus
  3. Vilejka
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Vilejka, Belarus

House in Vilejka, Belarus
House
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 41 m²
Excellent finished house for sale in Vileika! ❤️ For sale a warm and cozy house in a beautif…
$21,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Vilejka, Belarus
House
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 163 m²
Spacious house for sale in the city of Vileika. A flat plot of 9 acres. Land status - PNV.SN…
$49,000
Cottage in Vilejka, Belarus
Cottage
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Two-storey cottage with bath and garage! ❤️ Cozy cottage in the city of Vileika, just 5 km f…
$92,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Vilejka, Belarus
House
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Stylish modern house in a good area of Vileika ❤️ For sale a modern house in Vileika, an ide…
$84,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
