Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vilejka
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garage

Cottages with garage for sale in Vilejka, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Vilejka, Belarus
Cottage
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Two-storey cottage with bath and garage! ❤️ Cozy cottage in the city of Vileika, just 5 km f…
$92,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go