Houses with garden for sale in Valozhyn, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Valozhyn, Belarus
House
Valozhyn, Belarus
Area 81 m²
$69,500
House in Valozhyn, Belarus
House
Valozhyn, Belarus
Area 81 m²
$85,000
