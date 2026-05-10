Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Valozhyn District
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Valozhyn District, Belarus

;
сommercial properties
5
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 367 m² in Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 367 m²
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 367 m²
A preserved structure is sold in the Volozhinsky district. e. Old Cancer. 45 km from MKAD in…
$350,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go