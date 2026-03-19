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Offices for Sale in Valozhyn District, Belarus

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Office 95 m² in Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 95 m²
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
We will sell or rent with the right of purchase! ❤️ You can start your business tomorrow! Ad…
$59,900
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
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