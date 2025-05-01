Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Uzda
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Uzda, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 138 m²
Magnificent house in a quiet area of the city of Uzda, on the street Trusa, waiting for its …
$77,500
Leave a request
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 135 m²
$95,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go