  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Uzda
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Uzda, Belarus

3 properties total found
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 101 m²
$69,000
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 135 m²
$95,500
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 193 m²
$147,500
