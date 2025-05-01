Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Uzda, Belarus

6 properties total found
Cottage in Uzda, Belarus
Cottage
Uzda, Belarus
Area 302 m²
Enjoy the harmony of nature and the refined comfort of country life in this unique cottage l…
$165,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Uzda, Belarus
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 2
Enjoy the harmony of nature and the refined comfort of country life in this unique cottage l…
$165,000
5 bedroom house in Uzda, Belarus
5 bedroom house
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
A magnificent house in a quiet area of ​​the city of Ozd, on a coward street, expects its ne…
$77,500
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 89 m²
For sale a cozy house in a picturesque place of Uzda. Minsk region., 54 km from MKAD in the …
$59,000
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 135 m²
$95,500
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 193 m²
$147,500
